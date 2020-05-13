bp police

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 1 at 3:13 p.m., 7500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• May 1 at 1:30 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 1 at 12 a.m., 7600 block of Regent Avenue North

• May 1 at 10:44 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• May 1 at 4:30 p.m., 10100 block of Noble Parkway North

• May 3 at 4:18 p.m., 9900 block of Vera Cruz Lane North

• May 4 at 11 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 5 at 9 p.m., 7300 block of Douglas Drive North

• May 6 at 4:40 a.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• May 3 at 8:34 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 5 at 6:20 p.m., 8100 block of Florida Court North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• April 30 at 5:25 p.m., 1800 block of Pearson Parkway

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 30 to May 6

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 194 calls for the week of April 30 to May 6, including 149 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 14 service calls, 9 good intent calls, and 18 false alarm and false calls.

