Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• April 23 at 7 p.m., intersection of Oxbow Creek Avenue and 104th Drive North

• April 27 at 11:15 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 29 at 6:45 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 24 at 3:41 p.m., 7100 72nd Lane North

• April 26 at 11:30 a.m., 7600 block of Scott Avenue

ROBBERY:

• April 24 at 11:45 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• April 24 at 8 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• April 24 at 11 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• April 25 at 4:33 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• April 26 at 2:53 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 23-29

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 158 calls for the week of April 23-29, including 119 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 5 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 14 good intent calls, and 5 false alarm and false calls.

