Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• April 23 at 7 p.m., intersection of Oxbow Creek Avenue and 104th Drive North
• April 27 at 11:15 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 29 at 6:45 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• April 24 at 3:41 p.m., 7100 72nd Lane North
• April 26 at 11:30 a.m., 7600 block of Scott Avenue
ROBBERY:
• April 24 at 11:45 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• April 24 at 8 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• April 24 at 11 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• April 25 at 4:33 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• April 26 at 2:53 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 23-29
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 158 calls for the week of April 23-29, including 119 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 5 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 14 good intent calls, and 5 false alarm and false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.