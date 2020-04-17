Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• April 3 at 12 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• April 7 at 9:10 p.m., 7300 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 8 at 6:01 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 2 at 3:30 a.m., 8800 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• April 8 at 11 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• April 9 at 1:54 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• April 3 at 12:57 p.m., 8200 block of Newton Avenue North

• April 5 at 1:24 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• April 4 at 11:23 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• April 6 at 7:43 p.m., 9600 block of Linden Lane North

• April 7 at 6:30 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 2-8

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 181 calls for the week of April 2-8, including 141 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 fire calls, 3 hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 12 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

