Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:

THEFT:

• April 16 at 5 p.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North

• April 17 at 9 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• April 18 at 9:30 p.m., 7300 block of 75th Circle North

• April 19 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• April 19 at 6 p.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 21 at 5 p.m., 8000 block of Aster Drive North

BURGLARY:

• April 17 at 5 p.m., 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North

• April 17 at 6 p.m., 8100 block of West River Road

• April 19 at 12 a.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• April 21 at 5 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• April 16 at 3:52 p.m., intersection of Quebec Avenue North and 63rd Avenue North

• April 22 at 1:08 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• April 17 at 12:28 a.m., 3100 block of 84th Avenue North

• April 19 at 2:18 a.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North

• April 20 at 12:02 a.m., intersection of 75th Avenue and West Broadway Avenue

• April 22 at 12:28 a.m., 6800 block of 76th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 16-22

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 187 calls for the week of April 16-22, including 150 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 fire calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 7 service calls, 18 good intent calls, and 7 false alarm or false calls.

Tags

Load comments