The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a Nov. 21 shooting, as well as a shots fired incident.

At approximately 7 p.m. the police department responded to a report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive.

Arriving officers found one shooting victim and provided medical aid. The victim was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment, and the department is unsure of the victim’s current condition.

No arrests were made, and the investigation remains open.

One man was also arrested in a shots fired incident later that day.

At 10:11 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue on a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses reported several parties were involved in the shooting.

Arriving officers located an adult male fleeing the scene. This man was arrested, and a handgun was recovered nearby.

No victims have been reported in the shooting, but nearby apartment windows were damaged.

Officers recovered several spent shell casings at the scene.

No other suspects were located, and the case remains under investigation.

Tips can be submitted at 763-493-8222.

