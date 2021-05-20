Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for May 6-12:

THEFT:

• May 6 at 9:05 p.m., 7300 block of Unity Lane North

• May 6 at 9:37 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North

• May 7 at 8:33 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 7 at 8:45 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North

• May 7 at 3 p.m., 9900 block of Vera Cruz Lane North

• May 8 at 2:36 a.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 8 at 9 p.m., 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 9 at 12:57 a.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

• May 9 at 1 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 9 at 4 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway

• May 10 at 6 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 10 at 6:07 a.m., intersection of Zane Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 10 at 9:26 p.m., 5600 block of 80th Avenue North

• May 10 at 11:35 p.m, 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 11 at 4 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 12 at 9 a.m., 8700 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive

ROBBERY:

• May 11 at 7:30 p.m., 7300 block of Regent Avenue North

• May 11 at 8:10 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 12 at 2:42 p.m., 7100 block of 90th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 6 at 2:37 a.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North

• May 7 at noon, 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 12 at 2:41 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 6-12

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 158 calls for the week of May 6-12, including 111 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included four fire calls, two hazardous-condition calls, 18 service calls, 14 good-intent calls, and nine false alarm or false calls.

