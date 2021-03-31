Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 18-24:

THEFT:

• March 18 at 1:48 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 18 at 5:14 a.m., 7700 block of Irving Avenue North

• March 19 at 7 p.m., intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 169

• March 20 at 4:30 a.m., 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• March 20 at 10:30 p.m., intersection of 85th Avenue North and Thomas Avenue North

• March 21 at 2 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• March 23 at 3 a.m., 6300 block of 84th Court North

• March 23 at 11:30 p.m., 8500 block of Maplebrook Parkway North

BURGLARY:

• March 18 at 1:10 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• March 19 at 3 p.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North

• March 20 at 8:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 18-24

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 136 calls for the week of March 18-24, including 108 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included four fire calls, one hazardous condition call, six service calls, seven good-intent calls, and 10 false alarm or false calls.

