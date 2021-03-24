Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 11-18:

THEFT:

• March 11 at 12:50 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• March 13 at 1:20 p.m., 5400 block of Village Creek Parkway

• March 13 at 11:03 a.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North

• March 14 at 10 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• March 15 at 6:58 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 11 at 7:30 p.m., 8800 block of Zealand Avenue North

• March 11 at 2 p.m., 9000 block of 101st Avenue North

• March 13 at 12:32 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• March 16 at 5 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• March 16 at 1:05 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 11-17

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 126 calls for the week of March 11-17, including 90 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, one hazardous condition call, nine service calls, nine good-intent calls and 16 false alarm and false calls.

