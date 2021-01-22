Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 7-14:
THEFT:
• Jan. 7 at 10 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Jan. 8 at 4 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North
• Jan. 8 at 5:55 p.m., 6600 block of 76th Avenue North
• Jan. 9 at 2:20 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 9 at 12:30 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 10 at 10:26 a.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 10 at 9 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 10 at 6:19 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Jan. 11 at 3:02 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 11 at 10 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Jan. 12 at 7 a.m., 9300 block of Austrian Pine Avenue North
• Jan. 13 at 5:24 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Jan. 13 at 5 a.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 13 at 5:44 p.m., 7700 block of College Park Drive
• Jan. 14 at 4:57 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 14 at 4:17 p.m., 6900 block of 75th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 10 at 6:54 p.m., 7300 block of Regent Avenue North
• Jan. 10 at 10 p.m., 2500 block of 83rd Avenue North
• Jan. 12 at 9:44 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., 10300 block of Yates Drive North
• Jan. 13 at 9 a.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 14 at 3:13 p.m., 7500 block of 83rd Avenue North
• Jan. 14 at 5:02 a.m., 9900 block of Xenia Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Jan. 10 at 12 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Jan. 11 at 4:13 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 11 at 8:56 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 12 at 3:08 p.m., 6700 block of Boone Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 7-13
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 122 calls for the week of Jan. 7-13, including 96 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, four hazardous condition calls, nine service calls, two good-intent calls, and 10 false alarm or false calls.
