Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 14-21

THEFT:

• Jan. 14 at 4:57 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 4:17 p.m., 6900 block of 75th Avenue North

• Jan. 16 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Jan. 17 at 3:10 p.m., 7000 block of West Broadway Avenue

• Jan. 17 at 1:19 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 12:30 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• Jan. 19 at 11:40 p.m., 7100 block of Hartkopf Lane North

• Jan. 19 at 2:30 a.m., 6300 block of 84th Court North

• Jan. 20 at 2:03 p.m., 7300 block of Kentucky Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 14 at 3:13 p.m., 7500 block of 83rd Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m., 7500 block of 84th Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 5:02 a.m., 9900 block of Xenia Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 2:45 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Jan. 16 at 12 p.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North

• Jan. 20 at 4:11 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North

• Jan. 20 at 3:14 p.m., 2900 block of 85th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 15 at 2:45 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Jan. 17 at 10:04 p.m, 6200 block of West Broadway

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 18 at 4:33 p.m., 3500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Jan. 19 at 9 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• Jan. 20 at 11:47 a.m., 9100 block of Barrington Terrace North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 14-20

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 118 calls for the week of Jan. 14-20, including 90 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, two hazardous condition calls, 11 service calls, four good-intent calls, and 10 false alarm and false calls.

