Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 11-25:
THEFT:
• Feb. 11 at 1:39 p.m., 8000 block of Yates Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 2:21 p.m., 8800 block of Kilbirnie Terrace North
• Feb. 11 at 1:45 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Feb. 15 at 6:25 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 16 at 5:22 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 5:39 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 8:54 a.m., 3000 block of 82nd Circle North
• Feb. 17 at 3 a.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 11:43 p.m., 6500 block of Douglas Drive North
• Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Feb. 19 at 12 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Feb. 19 at 8:58 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 20 at 5:48 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Feb. 22 at 8:11 p.m., 2100 block of 76th Court North
• Feb. 22 at 6:01 p.m., 6000 block of 64th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 18 at 4:17 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 22 at 10:52 p.m., 8100 block of West River Road
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 12 at 1:32 p.m., 8000 block of Yates Avenue North
• Feb. 14 at 6:48 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 17 at 8:56 p.m., 6200 block of West Broadway
• Feb. 20 at 12:30 a.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Feb. 20 at 1 p.m., 7800 block of 83rd Court North
• Feb. 21 at 3 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 18-27
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 149 calls for the week of Feb. 18-27, including 107 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included four hazardous condition calls, 16 service calls, 11 good-intent calls, and 11 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.