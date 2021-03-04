Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 11-25:

THEFT:

• Feb. 11 at 1:39 p.m., 8000 block of Yates Avenue North

• Feb. 11 at 2:21 p.m., 8800 block of Kilbirnie Terrace North

• Feb. 11 at 1:45 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• Feb. 15 at 6:25 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 16 at 5:22 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Feb. 17 at 5:39 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 17 at 8:54 a.m., 3000 block of 82nd Circle North

• Feb. 17 at 3 a.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Feb. 18 at 11:43 p.m., 6500 block of Douglas Drive North

• Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Feb. 19 at 12 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Feb. 19 at 8:58 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 20 at 5:48 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Feb. 22 at 8:11 p.m., 2100 block of 76th Court North

• Feb. 22 at 6:01 p.m., 6000 block of 64th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Feb. 18 at 4:17 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 22 at 10:52 p.m., 8100 block of West River Road

ROBBERY:

• Feb. 12 at 1:32 p.m., 8000 block of Yates Avenue North

• Feb. 14 at 6:48 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Feb. 17 at 8:56 p.m., 6200 block of West Broadway

• Feb. 20 at 12:30 a.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• Feb. 20 at 1 p.m., 7800 block of 83rd Court North

• Feb. 21 at 3 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 18-27

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 149 calls for the week of Feb. 18-27, including 107 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included four hazardous condition calls, 16 service calls, 11 good-intent calls, and 11 false alarm or false calls.

