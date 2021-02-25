Brooklyn Park’s Community Crime Map was experiencing technical issues when the Feb. 25 edition of the Sun Post went to press. Police call data from the week of Feb. 11-17 will be published when it becomes available.

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 11-17

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 144 calls for the week of Feb. 11-17, including 88 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fires, 4 hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 19 good-intent calls, and 24 false alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments