Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 3-9:
THEFT:
• Dec. 3 at 2:57 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 3 at 9:33 a.m., 1200 block of 87th Avenue North
• Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Court North
• Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 4 at 5:55 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m., 3600 block of 85th Avenue North
• Dec. 5 at 10:55 a.m., intersection of Winnetka Road North and Modern Avenue North
• Dec. 6 at 5:35 a.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 6 at 12 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 8:12 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 8:16 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North
• Dec. 7 at 6:47 a.m., 9600 block of Upton Avenue North
• Dec. 8 at 5:40 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• Dec. 8 at 6:20 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 8 at 6 a.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
• Dec. 8 at 10 p.m., 9700 block of Russell Circle North
• Dec. 9 at 9 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 5 at 7:18 p.m., 6800 block of 68th Avenue North
• Dec. 5 at 7:47 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Dec. 3 at 7:30 a.m., 7200 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 3 at 7:26 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North
• Dec. 4 at 9 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Dec. 6 at 8:47 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 8 at 8:14 p.m., 6600 block of Cherokee Lane North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 3-9
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 141 calls for the week of Dec. 3-9, including 103 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included four fire calls, two hazardous condition calls, five service calls, 15 good-intent calls, and 12 false alarm and false calls.
