Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 24-30:
THEFT:
• Dec. 24 at 3:28 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Dec. 25 at 9:04 p.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Dec. 25 at 9:25 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 25 at 12:01 a.m., 6400 block of 84th Court North
• Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 26 at 8:21 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Dec. 26 at 10 a.m., 5100 block of 94th Lane North
• Dec. 28 at 6:04 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 28 at 6:17 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m., 10500 block of Noble Circle North
• Dec. 29 at 7:35 a.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Dec. 29 at 8:17 a.m., 6400 block of 87th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 25 at 9:52 a.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 28 at 10:07 p.m., 3100 block of Brookdale Drive North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 24 at 10 a.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Dec. 27 at 3:16 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 27 at 9 p.m., 2700 block of 83rd Lane North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Dec. 24 at 6:40 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North
• Dec. 25 at 3:51 a.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North
• Dec. 27 at 7:49 p.m., 2900 block of Brookdale Drive North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.