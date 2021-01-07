Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 24-30:

THEFT:

• Dec. 24 at 3:28 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Dec. 25 at 9:04 p.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Dec. 25 at 9:25 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 25 at 12:01 a.m., 6400 block of 84th Court North

• Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Dec. 26 at 8:21 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Dec. 26 at 10 a.m., 5100 block of 94th Lane North

• Dec. 28 at 6:04 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 28 at 6:17 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m., 10500 block of Noble Circle North

• Dec. 29 at 7:35 a.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Dec. 29 at 8:17 a.m., 6400 block of 87th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Dec. 25 at 9:52 a.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

• Dec. 28 at 10:07 p.m., 3100 block of Brookdale Drive North

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 24 at 10 a.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North

• Dec. 27 at 3:16 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 27 at 9 p.m., 2700 block of 83rd Lane North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Dec. 24 at 6:40 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North

• Dec. 25 at 3:51 a.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North

• Dec. 27 at 7:49 p.m., 2900 block of Brookdale Drive North

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments