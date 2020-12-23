Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 10-15:
THEFT:
• Dec. 10 at 7:15 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 10 at 12 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Dec. 10 at 9:30 p.m., 3600 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Dec. 11 at 8:29 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 11 at 8:43 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 11 at 5:31 a.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• Dec. 11 at 2:16 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., 3600 block of 85th Avenue North
• Dec. 11 at 12 p.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Court North
• Dec. 12 at 1:09 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Dec. 12 at 6:55 p.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North
• Dec. 12 at 5:32 a.m., 9700 block of Evergreen Circle North
• Dec. 13 at 9 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North
• Dec. 13 at 9 p.m., 7300 block of 74th Avenue North
• Dec. 13 at 3 p.m., 7900 block of Regent Avenue North
• Dec. 14 at 3:45 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• Dec. 14 at 8:50 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 15 at 6:22 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Dec. 15 at 7:55 a.m., 9700 block of Evergreen Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 10 at 12:59 a.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• Dec. 15 at 3:29 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Dec. 12 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 10-15
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 107 calls for the week of Dec. 10-15, including 85 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included four service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and eight false alarm or false calls.
