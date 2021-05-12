Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for April 29 to May 5:
THEFT:
• April 29 at 8 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• April 30 at 9:45 a.m., 7800 block of Kyle Avenue North
• April 30 at 6 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 30 at 12 a.m., 6400 block of 83rd Court North
• April 30 at 1 p.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North
• May 1 at 1 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• May 1 at 5:30 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North
• May 2 at 7:10 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 2 at 5 p.m., 7800 block of Georgia Avenue North
• May 3 at 12:41 p.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North
• May 5 at 12:30 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• May 5 at 7:26 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• April 30 at 6 p.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• May 3 at 11:07 a.m., 6600 block of 83rd Court North
ASSAULT:
• April 30 at 5:55 p.m., intersection of Xerxes Drive North and Brookdale Avenue North
• May 5 at 2:16 p.m., 100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 29 to May 5
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 157 calls for the week of April 29 to May 5, including 112 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included four fire calls, four hazardous condition calls, 11 service calls, 12 good-intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
