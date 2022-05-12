Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for April 28-May 4:

THEFT:

• April 28 at 1:11 p.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 28 at 1:10 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• April 28 at 4:30 a.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North

• April 28 at 3 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 29 at 9:04 p.m., 7400 block of Unity Avenue North

• April 30 at 11:24 a.m., 8200 block of Georgia Court North

• May 1 at 9:30 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 2 at 1:08 p.m., 7800 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 3 at 7 p.m., 6600 block of Edgemont Boulevard

• May 3 at 1:06 a.m., 3800 block of Brookdale Circle North

• May 4 at 7:41 p.m., 7300 block of Zane Avenue North

• May 4 at 11 p.m., 1500 block of 76th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• April 28 at 7:12 a.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 29 at 10:07 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• April 30 at 4:19 p.m., 2500 block of Brookdale Lane North

• May 3 at 6 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 4 at 4:33 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• April 28 at 5:10 a.m., 2500 block of Brookdale Lane North

• May 3 at 2:11 a.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court

BURGLARY:

• April 30 at 5:01 a.m., 5800 block of Brookdale Drive North

• April 30 at 10 p.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North

• May 3 at 6:30 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 28-May 4

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 156 calls for the week of April 28-May 4, including 106 emergency medical service calls. The calls included one fire call, one overpressure or rupture call, five hazardous-condition calls, seven service calls, 20 good-intent calls, and 16 false alarm or false calls.

