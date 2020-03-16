The Brooklyn Park Police Department is looking to the community for help in investigating a March 16 fatal hit-and-run.

At 6:49 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive on a report of a person lying in the street, according to Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. Responding officers located an adult female who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Officers found that the woman died from her apparent injuries.

Detectives believe the incident to be a hit-and-run, with the original striking vehicle leaving the scene.

The police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a school bus that was involved in the incident.

Members of the public who have information about the incident can reach the Brooklyn Park Police Department’s non emergency number at (763) 493-8222.

