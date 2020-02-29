Brooklyn Park is aiming to improve its wayfinding across the city.
The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved the issuance of a request for proposals for development of a wayfinding plan at its Feb. 18 meeting. The council voted 5-1 in favor of the plan with Councilmember Mark Mata dissenting and Mayor Jeff Lunde absent.
Wayfinding was identified as a priority project in the 2018 park board referendum. The city has also been engaged in a rebranding process and has been replacing signs with its updated logo and other branding.
The plan would be intended to improve wayfinding for the proposed Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail extension project, community destinations and regional and local trails. Likely included in the plan would be kiosks, directional signage and maps, branded city signs, gateway or monument signs and signage related to parks or other city-owned facilities.
City staff members estimated that $100,000 will be needed for development of the plan. Half of the funding is proposed to come from the park bond fund, and the other half is proposed to come from the Economic Development Authority.
Currently, the capital improvement plan has dedicated $250,000 to park-related wayfinding in 2021 and $150,000 in 2022.
In the park planning system process, residents reported that a lack of awareness and wayfinding was a barrier to the use of both parks and trails.
Councilmember Mark Mata argued that the wayfinding project was unnecessary in an era when everyone has a cellphone capable of handling GPS duties. The city’s residents should be able to find their way through the city, he said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said he has biked throughout the city, and that GPS coverage is not consistent across local trails. “I think this is great,” he said. “To bike from [City Hall] to Boone Avenue, and put the coordinates in the GPS, it’s not going to work,” he said.
Mata offered a rebuttal, pulling up a GPS map on his cellphone that would allow one to navigate from City Hall to Boone Avenue.
A wayfinding plan should include programing that would teach travelers about the community’s history and should go beyond just signage, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she would like to see several interpretive and historical elements in the plan, considering the costs.
Following the issuance of the request for proposal, the city expects to select a vendor in March or April, and plan development would occur through October 2020.
