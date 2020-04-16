Program sets goals for environmental sustainability
Brooklyn Park is considering joining the GreenStep Cities program, a voluntary, free public-private partnership headed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and several partner agencies that assist cities in setting goals and establishing best practices for environmental sustainability.
The city’s Community Long-range Improvement Commission and city staff members proposed joining the collective at the council’s April 6 meeting.
While some council members offered the proposal a somewhat lukewarm reception, others were excited about the prospect of joining. No member said they would oppose the membership outright if it were brought before the body in a regular meeting.
GreenStep Cities provides cities with both goals for establishing and implementing any of 29 sustainability best practices and provides 170 possible actions for a city to take. There are currently 132 participating cities, including Brooklyn Center, Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, New Hope, Fridley and Crystal.
To join the program, the council would need to pass a resolution authorizing participation in the program. Following this, an employee would provide the program with information about the city’s operations, implement certain steps, then set measurable goals to improve performance. Each participating city determines what steps and goals it would like to achieve through the program.
Recommended best practices through the program are separated into five categories – buildings and lighting, land use, transportation, economic and community development and environmental management.
City staff members said they brought the program to the attention of the council in an effort to meet the city’s “Brooklyn Park 2025” goals. Goal three states as follows: “We are a leader in environmental sustainability, benefiting our economy and community.”
Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Mark Mata were the least enthusiastic council members regarding the proposal. Lunde said that he felt somewhat indifferent towards the program, as the city is already doing its own work towards sustainability. Unless the program brought something additional to the table, he could vote either way on the proposal. Mata echoed the sentiment, saying he was not interested in bringing the city participation ribbons.
City Manager Jay Stroebel said that the program could offer updated tactics and learning about sustainability practices that the city might not get elsewhere. The program can provide a framework and guideline, as well as a way to document the city’s efforts towards sustainability, said Dan Ruiz, director of operations and maintenance. Meeting the program’s standards can also provide the community with a point of pride, he added.
Councilmember Susan Pha, who is the council liaison to the Community Long-range Improvement Commission, said that the commission is quite enthusiastic about joining the program and that it would allow the city to continue sustainability work at its own pace.
Councilmember Terry Parks agreed, saying he would support joining the program.
