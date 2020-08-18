Brooklyn Park is expecting to receive $6.1 million of the state’s overall $841 million CARES Act funds for local government assistance related to COVID-19.
The City Council discussed potential spending opportunities for the funds at its July 27 meeting.
The city has incurred approximately $1 million in eligible spending at this point, and anticipates using another $1 million of the CARES funds to offset future eligible city costs, said LaTonia Green, finance director. Eligible costs must be necessary and not accounted for in the approved 2020 budget.
These costs must be incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. However, specific guidelines for eligible uses have been constantly changing, Green said.
Examples of unplanned costs are personal protective equipment and equipment needed for employees to work from home, she said. CARES Act funds cannot be used to make up lost property tax revenues during the pandemic. The city is planning to spend approximately $1 million in strategic community investments and offer another $3 million for community grants.
Projects under consideration for investments include free Wi-Fi in public spaces such as parks or at City Hall, the purchase of face coverings for distribution, and back-to-school or back-to-work resource kits assembled by the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth.
Also in consideration is a partner project with Hennepin County for the purchase of a bus and the implementation of a Public Health on the Go program, similar to the Rec on the Go program administered by both Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. While the Rec on the Go program provides recreation programing to undeserved communities in both cities, the Public Health on the Go program would aim to expand health and COVID-19-related community engagement in those same communities.
The remaining $3 million would be used for grants. Those grants could potentially be distributed to schools or school districts, businesses, or community organizations, among other recipients.
The council approved a $100,000 allocation to the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth to assemble and distribute back-to-school and back-to-work resource kits.
There was a general consensus among the council that the grant application process needs to be simple with fewer barriers than may have existed in the city’s previous COVID-19-related grants.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said he feels it’s important to distribute and spend all of the CARES Act funds and not attempt to save them. Grants applications need to move quickly and not be bogged down in bureaucracy, he said.
The important thing is “being able to help them get the funds applied for and get (them) into use, because to me, this CARES money is not about saving it, it’s about using it, providing people with COVID relief,” he said.
As people begin seeing lower federal unemployment distributions, food security is becoming an increasingly important issue, he said.
The Public Health on the Go initiative would be important, as people with diverse backgrounds have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, Lunde added.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson asked city staff to attempt to find an equitable process for providing free internet access to residents across the city, not just in certain city corridors or at certain multi-tenant buildings. She said funding for schools should be equitable and consider all the districts and charter schools that serve the city. Seniors also need to have their needs adequately addressed in the plans, she said.
Councilmember Terry Parks and Susan Pha concurred on the need to address senior needs with CARES funds. Pha said she would support further sports equipment distributions to the city’s underserved residents, and that the city should set aside a portion of relief funds specifically for its small businesses.
Requests from school districts for funding should include clear communication on the request directly from the district or school board, Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said. The city needs to be careful to ensure that its spending meets guidelines so that none of the money will need to be refunded back to the federal government out of the city’s coffers, she said.
A portion of CARES funds should be used to ensure that all city-owned facilities, ranging from door handles at City Hall to pedestrian crossing buttons at street lights, are thoroughly cleaned to attempt to reduce the transmission of the virus, Councilmember Mark Mata said.
A full-time employee should use the majority of their work time helping businesses and organizations apply for grants and other funds that would help them survive the pandemic, he said. Mata cast the lone vote opposed to the plan.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell called the Public Health on the Go concept a “brilliant idea,” and said that many people in the community are in need of high-speed internet access right now.
Parks also spoke in favor of the Public Health on the Go concept.
