Smaller-scale landlords in Brooklyn Park will soon have the ability to borrow money from the city for capital investments at their properties with low or no interest.
The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved the creation of the program at its April 20 meeting.
The program was created in an effort to both improve the city’s rental housing stock, as well as to provide smaller landlords with similar financial assistance to what the EDA provides to single-family homeowners and to large apartment complexes or developers in the city.
Applicants to the program must own between one and 16 rental units but not more than 30 units in Brooklyn Park in-part or in-full. Properties must be located within the city limits. Single-family homes, detached properties, individual properties within homeowners associations, duplex, triplex and mid-sized multi-family properties are all eligible.
Applicants must also have a current rental housing license for the property for at least one year. If the property is owned in the name of a business, that business must be registered with the Secretary of State for at least one year.
Loans distributed through the program can total between $10,000 and $100,000, with the maximum amount per unit totaling $15,000. Larger loan amounts could be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Funds through the program would be distributed in two forms. Loans can be issued as a 10-year, interest-free loan for owners who are Brooklyn Park residents with household incomes that equal 120% of the area median income or less, as well as to owners who would keep their rent affordable at 60% of area median income through a deed restriction. Owners that do not meet either term can be awarded a 10-year loan with 3% interest.
The total budget for the program is $500,000, which will allow 10-15 loans to be issued in 2020. The funds will come from the EDA’s general fund and the foreclosure recovery fund.
Loan-to-value ratios cannot exceed 100% of the total property value. Applicants also must be current on their mortgage payments, property taxes and utility bills. Outstanding code violations must be addressed by the work done through the loan. A property is only eligible for one loan during the 10-year loan period.
Eligible improvements to properties include remodels to kitchens or bathrooms, repairs or replacement of siding, windows, doors, furnaces, water heaters, central air systems, cosmetic improvements such as painting, flooring or downspouts, improvements to common areas, outdoor seating, decks, play areas, and lawn sprinklers and energy efficiency improvements.
Funds cannot be used for projects that began before the day of closing on the loan, gazebos, pools, hot tubs or saunas. Funds also cannot be used for working capital, debt management, to refinance existing loans, for personal property items, to purchase or rent equipment needed to complete the project, or for improvements that fall under the responsibility of a homeowners association.
The council was unanimous in its support of the program. Mayor Jeff Lunde said he was glad the city was starting the program, and Councilmember Susan Pha said she has heard support for such a program in the community for years. Councilmember Lisa Jacobson and Terry Parks also said they would support the program.
The Center for Energy and Environment will administer the program, and as such, would be responsible for qualifying borrowers, reviewing construction bids and preparing loan documents, among other tasks. Loan servicing will be provided by the Community Reinvestment Fund, which will tend to monthly loan billing, collection of payments, remitting loan payments to the EDA and other loan-related activity.
Payments on loans will flow back into the same account from which the EDA pays out the loans, with the aim to maintain the program’s financing.
