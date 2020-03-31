A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the unintentional second-degree murder of his baby.
Derrick Tyshawn Johnson, 20, was sentenced March 24 to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County District Court after his 2-month-old son died in his apartment. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Johnson admitted to striking his son with the intent to cause harm during his guilty plea. He also admitted that the injuries he inflicted caused the death of his child.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North on a report of an unconscious baby. Arriving officers found Johnson in the third-floor stairwell with his infant son in his hands.
As an officer and Johnson returned to his apartment, Johnson stated that the child had fallen off the bed while he was in the bathroom.
After setting the child on the bed, officers were unable to secure a pulse, and the child was not breathing. Officers attempted CPR, while firefighters arrived and transported the child to a hospital. During this process, Johnson again stated that the child had fallen and hit the side of his head.
Johnson later told an officer that he had put the child on his bed, lying on his back while he went into the restroom for approximately three minutes. He told officers that he heard the child cry, then saw the child lying on the floor. Johnson said he attempted to give the unresponsive child a bottle and called the child’s mother. He told officers that approximately 25 minutes passed between finding the child unresponsive and calling 911.
While the child was rushed to the emergency room, it was declared dead upon arrival and was cool to the touch, according to the ER doctor. The doctor estimated the child had died between 30 minutes and two hours before arriving at the hospital.
While at the medical examiner’s office, Johnson again told officers that the child had fallen off the bed and may have hit an oscillating fan. Officers then overhead Johnson talking to family members, saying he had dropped the baby.
A doctor who specializes in child injuries examined the child’s body after the autopsy. She found bruising and complex skull fracture that represented blunt force trauma, as well as other fractures to the collarbone and rib that were consistent with abuse. The doctor told investigators that the injuries were not consistent with simple household falls, falling from a caregiver’s arms, or routine infant care.
Johnson has previous convictions for felony third-degree narcotics sales and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
