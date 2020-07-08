A Brooklyn Park man with dementia who was reported missing July 7 was found safe later that night.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department was searching for an adult male in his 60s, who had reportedly left his residence. Police reported him missing July 7 at 9:07 p.m. through the city’s Tip411 service, asking residents to be on the lookout for a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Police later reported him as safely located at 10:55 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.