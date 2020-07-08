A Brooklyn Park man with dementia who was reported missing July 7 was found safe later that night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department was searching for an adult male in his 60s, who had reportedly left his residence. Police reported him missing July 7 at 9:07 p.m. through the city’s Tip411 service, asking residents to be on the lookout for a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police later reported him as safely located at 10:55 p.m.

