A Brooklyn Park man was recently sentenced to 27 years in prison for a murder committed in 2015.
Demetrius Wynne, 21, was convicted of murdering 68-year-old Susan Spiller. Wynne, who killed Spiller when he was 14 years old, was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder on March 29, 2022.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office requested he be sentenced to 30.5 years in prison, an upward departure from the state’s 25.5-year sentencing guidelines.
Wynne will receive 1,044 days of credit for time served.
On July 16, 2015, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Minneapolis Police Officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue North, according to the criminal complaint.
Spiller’s son reported that his mother was not answering phone calls or responding to the door. He noted that there was an open window in the home.
Officers responded and found Spiller deceased in her bedroom, where she had been assaulted, strangled, and stabbed five times.
Officers determined that the screen to the open window had been cut and was the murderer’s point of entry. Officers lifted fingerprints of the window.
Witnesses told officers that Spiller had been having ongoing issues with her neighbors to the south, where Wynne resided.
The night before she was murdered, Spiller made two phone calls to police reporting that the neighboring children had opened a fire hydrant on her block.
Officers interviewed Wynne, who reported he slept with the windows open and did not hear any disturbances during the night.
Years later, on June 14, 2019, Wynne was arrested, booked and fingerprinted in connection with a felony assault case. The Minneapolis Crime Lab matched his fingerprints with those found on Spiller’s window.
Forensic scientists with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension matched DNA from Spiller’s finger clippings with a DNA profile from Wynne.
Since the murder occurred when Wynne was 14, he was initially charged by juvenile petition.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office petitioned the courts to have Wynne certified as an adult, and a judge ruled in favor of the adult certification.
