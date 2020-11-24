A Brooklyn Park man died in the hospital hours after he was shot in Minneapolis Nov. 21.
Dillon Farkon Howard, 45, was shot in Minneapolis and later died from his wounds in North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Nov. 24.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting Nov. 21 at 5:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of 6th Street North.
Arriving officers were unable to locate any victims. Witnesses in the area reported to police that two people had been shot and were transported to the hospital in personal vehicles.
Officers notified area hospitals about the shootings, and told them to be prepared to receive two gunshot victims. Officers were notified minutes later that two shooting victims had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital, at 3300 Oakdale Ave. N.
Howard was pronounced dead in the hospital at 9:01 p.m. that night. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
The second victim was an adult female believed to be in her 20s. She arrived at the hospital in critical condition.
The police department’s crime lab responded to the scene to collect evidence, and homicide detectives are now investigating the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.
