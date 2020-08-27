A Brooklyn Park man was struck in a hit-and-run Aug. 24 and died a day later at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Idris Ussuf, 31, was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis on Franklin Avenue west of Garfield Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 24, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
According to John Elder, director of the Office of Public Information for the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis police, fire, and Hennepin Healthcare ambulances responded to a report of a car versus pedestrian hit-and-run in the 600 block of Franklin Avenue West.
Officers were flagged down by a person at the scene, who directed police to the victim. Officers provided immediate aid to Ussuf until they were relieved by fire department personnel.
Ussuf was transported to the hospital “in grave condition,” Elder said.
Police believe Ussuf had walked to his car, which was parked on the south side of Franklin Avenue, before being struck. As he stood at the side of his car, “the suspect vehicle struck him, pinning him between the cars momentarily. When the suspect fled, it caused the victim to become airborne and land in the street,” Elder said.
Homicide detectives are now assigned to the case, Elder said.
According to the medical examiner’s office, the cause of Yussuf’s death was “blunt force craniocerebral injuries.”
