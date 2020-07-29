A Brooklyn Park man died July 24 after being shot in Minneapolis 11 days earlier.
Diamond Pierre Diante Clay, 33, was shot July 13 on the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died at North Memorial Hospital at 3:55 p.m. July 24. His death was ruled a homicide.
“This individual died of complications of gunshot wound of the left buttock and thigh and manner of death is homicide,” states a press release from the medical examiner’s office. The Minneapolis Police Department is the investigating agency the homicide.
