A Brooklyn Park man was charged with manslaughter in the death of his infant daughter, according to a recent announcement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Winston Hicks, 30, was charged by warrant with second-degree manslaughter Nov. 21 in the death of his infant daughter. He was located by police and arrested the following week, and his next court appearance is Jan. 2.
On Aug. 3, 2019, Minneapolis police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 3400 block of Central Avenue on a report of an infant who was not breathing. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the infant was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Arriving officers noted that the apartment was dirty and covered in garbage, dirty dishes, cigarettes, clothing and other garbage, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators spoke to the infant’s mother, who said she had been drinking and smoking marijuana that evening. She woke up to the infant crying at approximately 1:30 a.m. and placed the baby in a bassinet in the master bedroom before going back to sleep in the living room. Hicks was allegedly sleeping in the bedroom with the baby.
At 8:30 a.m., the mother woke to the sound of Hicks vomiting in the bathroom. She went to check on the baby, where she saw a large, heavy quilted blanket covering the girl’s face. The girl was not breathing and was foaming at the mouth. A friend in the apartment called 911.
An autopsy was performed on the infant. The medical examiner’s office determined that the cause of death was asphyxia.
Both Hicks and the mother told police officers that the baby must have pulled the blanket down from a nightstand. Officers noted the nightstand was cluttered with many undisturbed items including a glass of water.
Officers spoke with a witness who had been with Hicks and the mother the night before and said that he and the mother were up late drinking and using cocaine. He said that Hicks allegedly told him that while he was drunk, he killed the baby when he put a blanket over the baby’s face while she was crying.
