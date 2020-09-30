The city of Brooklyn Park launched “We are Brooklyn Park,” a new podcast, on Sept. 21.
Hosted by Jay Stroebel, city manager, guests will include residents, city employees, business owners, and other community members.
Five episodes were released in the opening week, one per weekday, and new episodes will be published biweekly on Mondays until December.
“There is a lot to explore in Brooklyn Park,” Stroebel said. “We want residents and our neighbors across the metro to know what’s happening and what we have to offer in Brooklyn Park.”
The first episode featured Rolando García, president of North Hennepin Community College.
“The conversation with Dr. Garcia talks about promoting diversity and championing underserved students through visionary and transformational leadership,” Stroebel said. “Like Dr. Garcia, many of our podcast guests talk about their efforts to help our community. The goal for every episode is to have meaningful conversations that give insight and inspires others.”
Other guests in the first week include Geno Okok, the artist who painted the mural at Plaza Park, near the Brooklyn Park library and North Hennepin Community College.
Linh Nguyen, owner of Mi Sant Vietnamese Restaurant, discussed the restaurant’s start, and the impact of COVID-19 on the business.
Don Berry, director of golf at Edinburgh USA and Brookland Golf Courses, talked competitive golf with Stroebel, and Daniela Lorenz, business development coordinator, spoke about financial assistance available for businesses.
A second season of the podcast will be begin in 2021.
