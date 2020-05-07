Brooklyn Park is now among the 132 Minnesotan cities participating in the Greenstep Cities sustainability program.
The Brooklyn Park City Council was unanimous in its support for the program at its April 27 meeting. The free, voluntary program is intended to help cities meet and improve upon both environmental and sustainability goals.
The program recommends and assists with the implementation of 29 best practices and 170 potential actions to increase a city’s sustainability. The program is a cooperative effort with partners including the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Clean Energy Resource Teams, and the League of Minnesota Cities.
The program does not regulate how a city operates. Rather, the city will self-report its compliance with recommendations. That is, once the council approved the resolution authorizing the city to participate in the program, a city employee will enter information into a database about its operations. The city will aim to attain 16 of the recommended action steps, set measurable goals for increased sustainability, and track its performance towards these goals.
The program can provide cities with new information from other cities about improving and implementing sustainability practices, among other information.
Other nearby participating cities include Brooklyn Center, Coon Rapids, Crystal, New Hope and Maple Grove.
Of the recommended best practices and actions, which are categorized as related to buildings and lighting, land use, transportation, environmental management, and economic and community development, Brooklyn Park was already engaged in 66 of the 170.
While Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Mark Mata expressed concern that the program would function more like a participation trophy than a meaningful change in the city’s practices in a previous work session, neither voted against moving forward with the program.
The Greenstep Cities program began in 2010.
