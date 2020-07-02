The Brooklyn Park branch of the Cities United program, a national organization focused on eliminating violence related to African American men, has plans to host a talent show providing young people with the opportunity to show off their poetry, signing and rapping skills Wednesday, July 29.
Brooklyn Park has hosted weekly virtual Cities United meet-ups for the past 14 weeks. The meetings began after the COVID-19 outbreak, when some local youth were not following social distancing recommendations, and virtual meetings have continued since then, said Antonio Smith, youth services liaison.
“It started because of COVID-19, because schools closed and we had distance learning and social distancing, so initially young people were just roaming. Initially, young people were not social distancing at all,” Smith said. “We and the whole community, including folks at the Minnesota Department of Health, got on and started talking about how does COVID-19 spread.”
The meetings have become even more important after the killing of George Floyd, Smith said.
“This whole thing about COVID-19 has been stressful, and on top of that, the death of George Floyd in police custody has been a game-changer, and very traumatic and painful for young people, for everybody,” he said. “This has been one avenue for young people to kind of decompress and share their feelings, but then also ways to look at how solutions can be brought about and moved forward.”
Typical meetings have between 12 and 22 people participating, according to Smith.
Guest speakers regularly talk with participants and have included members of MDH and the national branch of Cities United, among other organizations.
The talent show, called the “Step Up to the Mic Challenge,” was the brainchild a Cities United Fellow, Monta Fulilove.
“He actually thought it up as a response to, how do we come up with a solution post-George Floyd. Young people, they always have a musical interest and they’re very active on social media,” Smith said.
“The general idea was to use this platform to allow young people to show their talents and skills, and then what we do is we build in benefits behind that,” Smith continued “Short-term benefits of a cash prize, spotlights on podcasts and on the radio, on KMOJ Radio. Intermediate benefits of how do they establish relationships with their coaches and other young people who like and listen to their music based on what they produce for the Step Up to the Mic Challenge. And then a long term would really be around how do you create habits so once we get done with this, they don’t just get left to where ever they were before.”
To get involved with the Cities United program, contact Smith at by text at 763-498-1799 or email at antonio.smith@brooklynpark.org.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.