Brooklyn Park hosted its first of three in-person town hall events to discuss racial justice and police reform July 14.
Following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd, the city scheduled town halls for each of its three city council districts, with the West District meeting first in the Armory Gym at the Community Activity Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chairs in the gym were spaced out to allow for social distancing. While the event never reached capacity, seating was limited for safety, and all attendees were required to wear a mask. Approximately 30 residents attended the meeting.
The event gave residents an opportunity to talk to their council representatives about their experiences with the city’s police department. Other discussion topics included the role police should play in a community, general issues with racial justice in the city, the types of calls police should respond to, and policies that contribute to racial inequities.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson, who currently serves as the council’s Mayor Pro Tem in the absence of Mayor Jeff Lunde, said the council wants to hear from residents before considering any proposals to change police department policies. “Your voice matters to us,” she said.
Councilmembers Wynfred Russell and Susan Pha, who currently occupy the West District seats on the council, were also in attendance and said they wanted to hear multiple perspectives from residents before moving forward.
“Now we have to re-imagine, rethink, reshape what that will look like, what public safety may look like in our city not saying that we’re going to change everything, because we’re going to keep what works, but what are the things that we can change, what are the things that we do see that needs to change? That’s where the conversation can start,” Pha said.
“We need to be informed by your experiences,” Russell added.
Attendees were able to either speak publicly at a microphone or submit comments to the council in writing.
Several residents that spoke offered accounts of both negative and positive interactions with police in their lifetime.
Resident Denise Butler said the south side of the city feels over-policed. “We all know there’s two Brooklyn Parks – the southern side and the northern side. As soon as I cross 85th [Avenue], I don’t see police. I never see them pulling anybody over,” she said. “It’s like we’re being watched 24/7. They’re always driving in our community.”
Residents describing positive experiences with some of the city’s officers mentioned calls for services or volunteering in the community.
A common theme among speakers was police responses to mental health calls. Multiple former police officers spoke to the issue, saying that it is difficult for officers to respond to these types of calls when they are not trained as mental health professionals.
A town hall for the city’s Central District is planned for 6:30-8 p.m. July 23 in the Community Activity Center Grand Room, while the East District town hall is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. July 29 in the Community Activity Center Gardenview Room.
