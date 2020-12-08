A research team will evaluate Brooklyn Park’s Police Department as the city aims to move its police reform work into 2021, the City Council decided at its Nov. 30 meeting.
“I applaud this effort, and I’m fully in support of it,” said Councilmember Wynfred Russell.
The $46,500 contract with Wilder Research directs the nonprofit group to bring back data on three areas of focus, and could be used as a road map for future policy reform decisions.
First, the firm will conduct a qualitative analysis of the police department using research-based standards for criminal justice. This analysis will note where the police department is succeeding as well as areas for improvement, particularly with regards to its impacts on residents of color.
As part of this work, Wilder will develop a data-based scorecard and recommendations for continued improvement.
For a second area of focus, Wilder will analyze the larger Brooklyn Park community for systemic inequities, and report how those inequities impact law enforcement and public safety.
Third, Wilder will conduct an analysis of likely root causes of violence in the community.
“I think these three focus areas are right on because there are a lot of underlying causes that lead to crime in our city,” said Councilmember Susan Pha. “I definitely support this.”
The initial decision to look for an outside agency to evaluate the department came after the Human Right’s Commission and the Multicultural Advisory Committee began to draft a work plan for police reform work following the officer-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Nine research firms responded to the city’s request for proposal regarding the study. Those nine firms were narrowed to four, which were then interviewed by a six-member committee with members from the Human Rights Commission, Multicultural Advisory Committee, the Police Department, and city staff members.
The committee felt that Wilder Research demonstrated extensive experience performing comparable evaluations, and that the lead research team’s background in criminal justice and public safety made their proposal the best suited to the city’s needs.
Results from the study are expected to be available in March or April 2021.
While Councilmember Mark Mata questioned why the study wouldn’t focus more specifically on issues such as mental health and addiction, he said he did not oppose the study. Issues of police reform are as much a question of removing problematic officers from the force as other issues, and the study should focus on existing police data to locate those officers, Mata said.
“I have a problem that everything is racial,” he said.
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner and Lisa Jacobson both spoke favorably about Wilder’s previous research work.
“I’m hoping the scorecard is not just a dashboard but rather something that can drive the work,” Jacobson said.
With equity work like the city’s youth outreach program stymied by the COIVD-19 pandemic and community-police relations souring following Floyd’s death, 2020 looks very different than previous years, Mayor Jeff Lunde said. He hopes the research can reflect both a pre-COVID time period and the current state of affairs.
“I’m hopeful, I think it’s the right step,” Lunde said. “This an awesome opportunity to learn.”
