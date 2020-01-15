The Brooklyn Park Fire Department is in the process of recruiting up to eight potential firefighters to join its Fire and EMS Cadet Academy.
“The city is hiring firefighter cadets that will receive extensive paid classroom and hands-on training in the Brooklyn Park Fire/EMS Cadet Academy. After successfully completing the academy and graduating, the cadets will be hired as full-time firefighters for the city,” Brooklyn Park Fire Chief John Cunningham said.
The cadet program will be modeled after the police department’s cadet program, as well as other full-time firefighter academies across the country.
Firefighter cadets work 40 hours per week and are paid $18.49/hour during the Fire/EMS Cadet Academy, Cunningham said.
“Upon graduation from the Fire/EMS Cadet Academy and successful completion of on-the-job training, cadets are promoted to the position of firefighter,” said Cunningham, adding that the base salary of an entry-level firefighter is more than $56,000 per year.
Training for new firefighters will be extensive, Cunningham said.
“The Academy is a multi-month program that prepares individuals for entry-level employment into the Brooklyn Park Fire Department,” he said. “Emphasis is placed in five primary areas: structural firefighting, emergency medical services, hazardous materials response, physical fitness, and community engagement. The academy will focus on classroom lectures that serve as the foundation for challenging hands-on training.
“Cadets will demonstrate mastery of their skills during a ‘skills assessment week’ that involves several fireground speed evolutions, live and simulated fires, rescue, and medical calls,” Cunningham added. “This method promotes skills competency and muscle memory in high-stress situations, mimicking real-world conditions on the emergency scene.”
Graduation from the academy will include a formal ceremony, which will be open to the public. Upon graduating, cadets will be promoted to a full-time position and assigned to one of three shifts.
“The addition of the new firefighters will allow the fire department to staff an additional engine company which will be housed out of the east fire station, which is currently not staffed,” Cunningham said.
“In 2019, the Brooklyn Park Fire Department handled 9,908 calls for service, 7,471 (75%) of which were emergency medical/rescue calls and 188 were fires,” Cunningham continued. “A strategic plan completed in 2019 identified that the department should deploy an additional 1.5 resources to meet the current call demand. The additional firefighters will be used to staff an additional engine to provide an additional resource, add additional firefighters in an effort to better achieve compliance with recommending staffing and provide staffing at the east fire station.”
To fund the change to the department, the city eliminated the paid-on-call firefighter program, as well as two vacant program assistant positions.
The fire department is considering its infrastructure needs as the department changes.
“We are in the process of conducting a fire station study and assessment to plan for the long-term facility infrastructure needs of the fire department,” Cunningham said. “Ensuring that the stations meet the needs of a full-time career department is a priority along with providing a clean environment to decrease the exposure to carcinogenic particles after a fire.”
The department is welcoming candidates from all backgrounds to apply to be a cadet, Cunningham added.
“Fire departments, including Brooklyn Park, are deeply rooted in the community. One of the mottos of the fire service is ‘neighbors helping neighbors.’ The Brooklyn Park Fire Department is strengthened by diversity and working towards better reflecting the city we serve,” he said.
Informational sessions will be hosted at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15; and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Both sessions are at the Central Fire Station, 5700 85th Ave. N.
Information is also available at joinbpfire.com.
