In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooklyn Park expects to finish the fiscal year $4.1 million under budget, city staff members told the City Council June 14.
“I’m not surprised by anything that I saw, but (I’m) happy that we ended as we did,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
While the city is awaiting the results of an audit, that outcome not anticipated to dramatically change the city’s budget expectations.
Revenue fell by $1.3 million in 2020, the being pandemic responsible for many of the shortfalls, but expenditures were $5.4 million under budget.
“In April of last year we did come forth to council and we said that we would try and save $2.9 million in expenditures, and we thought we were going to come in $1.3 million in revenues. We were going to fall short by about $1.3 million.” said LaTonia Green, finance director. “We had a little bit more savings in our expenditures than we had anticipated in our general fund.”
Property tax revenue was down $211,000, while licenses and permit revenue saw a $423,000 reduction.
With the city, and indeed the entire state shut down for the COVID pandemic, revenue from charges for services was $1.2 million under budget.
“We were closed for a significant portion of 2020,” Green said. “We closed down most of our programming and then some of our activities, especially in our (Department of Motor Vehicles) area. We had that area closed so we did not bring in the revenues that we anticipated.”
Fines and forfeiture revenue were also $153,000 under budget.
Significant reductions in general fund expenditures more than balanced the losses in revenue.
Personnel costs in the form of salaries and benefits were $3.7 million under budget. The shutdown of city services partly reduced costs, while the CARES Act funds were used to offset personnel costs related to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, costs for supplies were down $403,000, outside contractual services were down $642,000, and costs for conferences, training and education were reduced by $291,000.
“We either did not attend any of those conferences, any of that training, or a lot of those trainings were offered at a reduced rate and we were able to do some of that training online,” Green said.
