The Brooklyn Park Development Corporation announced plans Oct. 19 to reduce its interest rates to better suit today’s market.
The city created the Development Corporation in 1994 as a limited partnership with the Brooklyn Park Economic Development Authority, with the goal of providing loans to small businesses in the community. At the time, state statute did not allow the City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, to directly loan money to businesses.
“In recent years the program has not been overly well utilized in part because of our programmatic flaws. One of our programs has a 10% interest rate, which is nearly untenable to most small businesses,” Brooklyn Park Business Development Coordinator Daniela Lorenz said as the change was announced at a City Council meeting.
The partnership between the city and the development cooperation was set to expire Dec. 31. The council was unanimous in its decision to renew the partnership with amended terms.
The corporation surfaced recently following the COVID-19 pandemic, issuing $250,000 in small business emergency deferred loans to assist more than 70 Brooklyn Park-based businesses. The loans were generally used to help cover immediate expenses such as rent, payroll and utilities, Lorenz said.
Currently, the corporation has a balance of $1.5 million.
The Economic Development Authority acts a limited partner and primary source of capital for loans, while the Brooklyn Park Development Corporation is the general partner that acts as the manager and decision maker for the partnership.
The corporation offers two loan programs: the revolving loan fund, and the small business microloan program.
The microloan program offers loans between $5,000 and $25,000. Eligible expenses the loan can cover include working capital, inventory, equipment and machinery, real estate costs, and land acquisition costs. Loans between $5,000 and $10,000 have a fixed 0% interest rate with a three-year repayment term. Loans over $10,000 have a fixed interest rate of prime minus one, with a repayment period of up to 10 years.
By contrast, the revolving loan fund offers significantly larger loans, although the minimum-size loan was decreased in the new terms.
While previously, loans between $150,000 and $250,000 were offered, with at least 50% of project financing coming form a private lender for loans over $100,000, this was amended in the new agreement, with loans available for $25,000 to $300.000.
Loans of $25,000 to $100,000 do not require a bank match; they may require a larger equity commitment from the loan recipient.
While interest rates could be as high as 10% in previous loan terms, in the new terms, the interest rate shall not exceed prime minus one percent. In the event that there is a private lender matching the loan, the interest rate shall not exceed the rate charged by the private lender.
“There are a lot of businesses that don’t need that big loan amount but they still need the $25,000 to $150,000 range,” Councilmember Susan Pha said. “I totally agree that the interest rate is a little bit high, so I really like that you guys have said prime minus one. Sometimes prime plus one is OK but 10% is a little high.”
The five-member board of the corporation allows for a deeper engagement of the small business and lending community in the decision making process, and also allows for a quicker review of loan requests than the larger Economic Development Authority could, Lorenz said. The board has seats for a community member and local business owners, she said.
Councilmember Mark Mata said that board members recruited from the community should be required to have a background in finance or business.
