The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it financial uncertainty for many Minnesotans and has left tension in some of Brooklyn Park’s budgetary questions. Specifically, should the city continue its park reconstruction work in the current market, or to push project timelines back and see how the market fares?
Brooklyn Park’s voters approved up to $26 million in park bonding in the 2018 election, and the City Council is now grappling with the question of which projects to move forward and which to postpone.
After a lengthy discussion at its June 18 meeting, the council decided to move forward with $7.7 million in bonding projects for 2020, with projects including park redevelopment, park building additions, kitchen construction, and the so-called hometown baseball field at Noble Sports Park moving forward. The city had previously been planning on $8.5 million in park work to be bonded for in 2020.
Pushed back in the city’s scheduling are projects including trail construction, wayfinding, lighting, interpretive signage and resource management, among other projects.
In July 2019, the city issued $4.47 million in park bonds for development of the Brooklyn Park Sports Dome at Park Center, as well as consulting services, design work and bid documents for kitchen and shelter facilities at River and Central Park, and redevelopment at parks including Willowstone, Northwoods, Hartkopf, Lakeland and Norwood Parks, and an Eidem Farm interpretative plan, among other park work.
The full $8.5 million plan included funds to advance projects including the construction of two kitchen facilities, two park building expansions, three park redevelopment projects, preliminary ballfield work, trail construction, wayfinding, lighting, interpretive signage and resource management.
The council ultimately decided to move forward with $6.2 million in previously-planned work for kitchens, park building additions, and park redevelopments at Hartkopf, Lakeland and Norwood parks, as well as $1.5 million in work related to the planning and construction of the ballfield at Noble Sports Park.
The council voted 5-1 in support of the proposal with Councilmember Mark Mata dissenting and Councilmember Susan Pha absent.
A proposal to remove the Norwood Park work from this plan and replace it with the ballfield failed in a 3-3 vote.
The council debated the merits of seven bonding and budgetary options presented by city staff members before approving a modified version of a plan that included funding for the ballfield.
The city had committed to constructing the ballfield in a previous round of bonding in 1996, but the project never moved forward. As a result, some council members felt strongly that the project needed to move forward in a timely manner to honor those commitments made to the community. Several council members had similar feelings about commitments made to updating Hartkopf Park.
Councilmember Mark Mata advocated for a pause on all park construction in an effort to reduce impacts to taxpayers. Additional taxes could be difficult for the community to bear when many are out of work due to the pandemic, he said.
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner and Lisa Jacobson both spoke to an interest in being conservative in the city’s budgeting but also to live up to the city’s commitments at the ballfield and Hartkopf Park. Councilmember Wynfred Russell concurred.
It does not make sense to put off park reconstruction if costs will be higher in the future, said Councilmember Terry Parks.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said that while there we no easy answers to budget questions, it was prudent to delay some city projects while moving shovel-ready projects forward.
