The Brooklyn Park City Council was hesitant to sell an existing parcel of parkland to a charter school at its Dec. 2 meeting.
While the first reading of an ordinance to authorize the conveyance of Fair Oaks Park to Excell Academy was approved by the council, a majority of the council said it was apprehensive about the prospect of selling parkland. The council asked city staff members and the charter school to negotiate the terms of a lease and land-use agreement instead of selling the site.
Excell first approached the city about constructing a playground at the site in 2017, and a formal request from the school to purchase part of the park was submitted in August 2019.
Fair Oaks is located at the southeast corner of Zane Avenue and Interstate 694, north of Excell Academy and the adjacent 6500 Zane Ave. building.
The school is located at 6510 Zane Ave. and has been in the same location since 2006.
While the council had discussed the prospect of selling the land in previous meetings, this was the first meeting where the council pushed back on the proposal significantly enough to hinder its progress.
Excell is in the process of purchasing its building, with plans to expand. Part of that expansion plan includes construction of a playground and a larger parking lot on a parcel of what is now Fair Oaks Park.
The park has a stormwater basin near its northern edge, which was granted to the city with the construction of I-694 and is used by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. This parcel would not be included in the potential sale of the park.
The remainder of the park can be split into two parcels, a western parcel at 2.9 acres and an eastern parcel at 2.7 acres.
Existing at the park today is a cricket pitch. Previously, city staff members have proposed using proceeds from the sale to construct a pitch elsewhere in the city.
The total 5.8-acre parcel was appraised at both industrial value and at parkland values. The entire parcel is valued at $1.1 million at industrial value, or $694,949 at park value.
If the sale of the park were to move forward, the city could sell the parcels at either park or industrial value, or a combination of both. The city could also sell only the east parcel of the land to Excell and attempt to sell the remaining parcel at a later date.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several students and faculty members spoke about the need for a dedicated playground at the school. Currently, the school uses the playground at Fair Oaks Elementary, but Excell students cannot use the equipment at the same time as Fair Oaks students for liability reasons. Several students said they feel bad when they are forced to leave the playground equipment when Fair Oaks students come out for recess.
Councilmembers Terry Parks, Susan Pha and Wynfred Russell supported the sale of the park. Each of them said they supported selling the land to the school for $1, and that if such a proposal did not have full council support, they would also support selling only the eastern parcel of the land at park value.
The city ought to consider the sale of the land because many of the students at the school are already Brooklyn Park residents, and the park is not being used to its full potential, Pha said. The land should be sold at park value because it is already a park and will continue to operate as one, she said. The city has invested large amounts of money elsewhere in its school system, and should be willing to do the same here, she said.
“We’re more than willing to give $3.5 million ... to build a dome, an amenity to one of our high schools here. Yet, we’re saying another group of our children here in Brooklyn Park doesn’t even deserve a green space. That’s ridiculous to me,” Pha said.
In opposition to the transaction were Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmembers Mark Mata, Lisa Jacobson and Tonja West-Hafner. While they all expressed support for the charter school and its work, they spoke in favor of a lease agreement rather than selling the land outright.
Lunde called the prospect of selling the park a “100-year decision,” as the city will not likely be able to afford to purchase the land back in the future. Selling the park would be disinvestment in the southern half of Brooklyn Park, and the city will never be able to add another park in that area of the city, he said. Selling the land would set a bad precedent for the city, and other charter schools will be looking to purchase parkland if the council sells it here, he said.
“I can’t agree to sell the park … I would partner in a millisecond,” Lunde said. “I don’t know anybody who said we’ve got too many parks in the south.”
Lunde added that he would not support the construction of a new cricket pitch if the sale of the land moved forward, as he has never heard a single resident express concern about the lack of pitches in the city.
Mata said that if the city were to sell the land, it should sell to a for-profit user that would contribute property taxes to the city. He said he was open to a lease agreement for the land.
Both Jacobson and West-Hafner said that a lease agreement or partnership could be a win-win for both the city and the school.
While the proposal submitted by Excell was for the purchase, not lease of the property, a representative of Excell said that the school is open to the concept of a lease agreement. While the school is attempting to obtain bonds to help fund the project, the idea of a lease agreement would be likely to get support from the school’s bond council, he said.
According to city attorney Jim Thompson, there are still unanswered legal questions related to a potential lease that would need to be explored before a formal proposal could be brought before the council.
The proposal is expected to return to the council Dec. 9, after this edition of the Sun Post went to press.
