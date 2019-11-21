The Brooklyn Park City Council tabled a vote to increase fee rates for its sanitary sewer utility fund and its streetlight and street signal system funds at its Nov. 12 meeting.
With only four members of the seven-member council in attendance, the proposal, which would have failed with at least one council member voting in opposition, was tabled to a future meeting when more members are in attendance.
Councilmember Terry Parks said he planned to vote against the proposal. Mayor Pro Tem Susan Pha and Councilmembers Wynfred Russell, Lisa Jacobson and Parks all cast votes to table the discussion. Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner and Mark Mata were absent.
The city’s operations and maintenance and finance departments completed rate studies for both of these funds and recommended that the council increase the rates for upcoming years.
Both funds are essentially run as a business, with revenue expected to cover costs for capital overlay, operations, deprecation and debt.
The city aims to keep a minimum cash balance in the funds to cover six months of sanitary sewer operations plus depreciation, 12 months of street signal light operations excluding depreciation, the following year’s bonding and debt payments and funding for capital equipment.
Brooklyn Park has a typical streetlight and street signal system, with approximately 4,300 street lights and 84 traffic signals.
The city’s sanitary sewer system serves approximately 23,000 customers and collects more than two billion gallons of sewage annually. The system consists of 270 miles of sewer main, six lift stations and more than 6,200 manholes. Sewage treatment is provided by Met Council Environmental Services and is billed as a contractual service to the city. These charges represent 65-70% of the sanitary sewer’s operating costs. Charges are expected to increase at 3-6% in the next four years.
In relation to both funds, inflation for labor, construction costs, staff and equipment all pose cost issues.
The city also has plans to add new traffic signals or replace existing signals at 93rd Avenue and Noble Parkway, in construction areas of County Road 81, and in future construction areas on West Broadway, 85th Avenue and Highway 252.
City staff members proposed an increase in quarterly charges for the streetlight and street signal utility fund from 2020 to 2023 for all categories of properties. Single-family fees would increase from $10.85 to $11.30. Townhouse fees would increase from $7.70 to $8.05, and multi-family property fees would increase from $3.85 to $4. Street frontage for business fees would increase from $0.25 per square foot to $0.26 per square foot.
Similarly, city staff members proposed increasing revenue to the sewer utility fund by increasing the fixed quarterly meter charge from $6.55 to $6.85 in 2020, with a $0.30 increase per quarter 2021 to 2023. Sewer usage rates would increase 5.2% to a rate of $0.20 per 1,000 gallons.
Parks said that the city continues to raise cost burdens for residents on fixed incomes, and those residents don’t see comparable increases to their incomes annually.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.