The Brooklyn Park City Council’s first meeting of 2020 brought several land-use decisions before the governing body.
Foremost, the council approved an amendment to one of the city’s transit-oriented development zoning districts, allowing drive-thrus in some areas likely to be impacted by the proposed Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail extension project.
The decision was one of four that came before the council at its Jan. 6 meeting.
The request to amend the zoning code came from the ownership group for the Baker’s Square building at 8000 Brooklyn Blvd. According to representatives of the ownership group that spoke at the meeting, Baker’s Square plans to vacate that location, and the owners are exploring plans to redevelop the site. Starbucks and Aspen Dental have both expressed interest in the site, and Starbucks would request to have a drive-thru at the site.
As part of the Bottineau Blue Line LRT project, five stations are planned to be built in Brooklyn Park. In planning for those station areas, the city is attempting to make all station areas accessible by pedestrians and bikes. To move towards that vision, the city implemented transit-oriented development zoning in station areas. In some of those zoning districts, drive-thrus are not permitted uses.
The request by the applicant was for the city to make drive-thrus a conditional use in one type of transit-oriented development district, giving the city the option to review requests for drive-thrus, but also making them allowable under the code.
While city staff members recommended rejecting the proposal and maintaining the existing regulations, the council voted 4-2 to approve the proposal. Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner cast dissenting votes.
Supporters of the amendment largely said they wanted to see redevelopment and investment in the area.
Lunde said that he was not interested in changing the regulation from the city’s original intent. The city will not be able to develop anything unique on the corner if the ordinance is amended, he said.
The council also unanimously approved an amendment for the conditional-use permit for Stone Mountain Pet Lodge, 9975 Xenia Ave. N., to allow for the construction of outdoor dog play yards in a fenced area. Previously, the permit only allowed for outdoor dogs to be leashed and controlled by a handler.
Stone Mountain set up a pilot outdoor play area this summer with council consent using chain-link fencing. Stone Mountain plans to install a black decorative fence and shade canopies as part of its long-term development plans.
A new conditional-use permit was issued for the former dental site at 7532 Brooklyn Blvd. In 2007, the Smile Center opened for business at the site. However, for the past three years, the site has sat vacant. As a result, the site’s conditional-use permit had expired.
The building’s owner has heard from both dental and office users that are interested in the site. The new permit would allow the owner to market the site and attempt to secure a viable tenant.
Both the Stone Mountain and dental facility permit applications were unanimously approved by the council.
The council, with one member absent, did not approve a request to replat several lots to create new lots for single-family homes. That is, a family ownership group for four lots on 84 ½ Avenue requested that the city replat the lost to create two new lots for single-family homes. Currently, there are four side-by-side double bungalow buildings on oversized lots at both corners of Yates Avenue.
The council voted 3-3 on the proposal. Per council policy, if there is a tie vote with a member absent, then the matter must come before the council again at a future date. Councilmember Mark Mata was absent.
Lunde, as well as Councilmember Susan Pha and West-Hafner, cast dissenting votes for the proposal. They cited concerns with street parking in the neighborhood.
