The Brooklyn Park City Council didn’t come to a consensus on the issue of Community Development Block Grant spending at its Feb. 10 meeting.
With Councilmember Wyfnred Russell absent for part of the meeting, the council was split 3-3 in multiple votes related to block grant allocations. Council policy states that motions which result in a tie vote fail and that the issue be brought before the body again at its next meeting.
The block grants are distributed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD calculates its allocations based on a community’s total population, the number of individuals living at or below the poverty level and the total number of overcrowded homes in a community. The grants are restricted for use in specific objectives – activities that benefit low- and moderate-income households, activities preventing or eliminating slums or blight and projects meeting community development needs with a specific level of urgency. There are other limitations on the funds. For instance, no more than 15 percent of the total allocation can be used for public or human service activities.
Brooklyn Park is estimated to receive $507,200 through the program this year. The 2020 allocation is estimated at $448,000 and another eligible $59,200 was generated in program income from previously funded activities.
The city currently has an agreement with Hennepin County in which the county administers the block grants.
The city plans to allocate 15 percent of the funds, or $67,200, for public service activities. The county’s CDBG selection committee allocates service funds for all communities in the joint cooperation agreement. A representative of the city sits on the committee.
For the remaining funds, city staff members proposed a decrease in the use of block grant funds for code enforcement activities and instead proposed that funding to be used for its home rehabilitation deferred loan program. That is, while $259,400 was awarded to the loan program and $35,000 was awarded to eligible code enforcement activities in 2019, city staff members proposed allocating $322,500 to the loan program and $17,500 to code enforcement in 2020.
Kim Berggren, director of community development, said the recommendation was based on the previous discussion with the council where the council had directed staff members to move away from the use of block grant funding for code enforcement. The change would bring those code enforcement costs back into the city’s general fund budget, she said.
The home rehabilitation deferred loan program offers eligible residents forgivable loans for home repairs and maintenance.
While $100,000 was awarded in 2019’s allocation to the park improvement project at Lakeland Park. Upon the completion of that project, the city staff also recommended allocating $100,000 to make improvements at Zane Court Park. While these plans are conceptual and preliminary, the proposal is to consider removing the existing playground and shelter at the park and replace them with community garden spaces.
The council’s main debate was related to code enforcement funding. While Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson, Mark Mata and Tonja West-Hafner argued that the city should continue funding code enforcement with block grant funds, Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmembers Terry Parks and Susan Pha did not agree.
After Lunde made a motion to approve the proposed allocations, Mata made a motion to amend the allocation. Mata proposed reducing the deferred loan allocation to $305,000 and restoring the $35,000 allocation to code enforcement. This motion failed for lack of a second.
Jacobson then made a motion to allocate $82,500 to the park project and restore the code enforcement allocation at 2019 levels. The council voted 3-3 on the amendment, which failed.
The council then voted 3-3 on the city-staff proposed allocations.
Jacobson and Mata said they wanted to continue using the code enforcement allocation as a way to reduce the local property tax burden.
Lunde said that while he agreed with the sentiment, the council is unlikely to use general fund dollars to support the home rehab loan program.
Pha said she would rather see block grant funding used to fund programs like the home rehab loan program than used to offset city staff costs.
