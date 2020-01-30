The Brooklyn Park City Council approved the installation of bike lanes on Candlewood Drive from West Broadway to Zane Avenue and denied a request to install a sidewalk on Shingle Creek Drive and Hampshire Drive at its Jan. 21 meeting.
In 2020, Shingle Creek Drive is scheduled for reconstruction between Candlewood Drive and Hampshire Avenue. During the construction period, city staff members have proposed constructing a segment of six-foot-wide sidewalk from Candlewood to Hampshire on the south side of the road. The sidewalk was proposed to connect with a trail crossing at over Shingle Creek. The sidewalk was proposed during the construction period because it is less expensive to construct a sidewalk with a roadway than it is to do the sidewalk as a standalone project.
As part of the project, city staff recommended reducing the width of Shingle Creek Parkway from 32 feet wide to 30 feet wide. The intention of the change would be to reduce impacts on resident driveways.
Parking was still allowed on the street in the proposal.
Residents that provided feedback on the proposal were opposed, said Jesse Struve, city engineer, which is typical of a sidewalk proposal. Residents generally support adding sidewalks and trails in a city in theory, but tend to oppose the addition of sidewalks in their neighborhoods, he said. One resident also spoke in opposition to the proposal during the meeting.
The council shared the public sentiment, voting 5-2 to oppose the project. Councilmembers Wynfred Russell and Terry Parks supported the project, while the remainder of the council voted in opposition to the project.
Conversely, the council largely supported a proposal to add a painted bike lane on Candlewood Drive.
Candlewood is expected to receive a mill and overlay as part of the 2020 Minnesota State Aid program. A culvert will be replaced under the road, as well as a bridge over Shingle Creek.
With the addition of striping on the street and signage indicating a bike lane, city staff proposed to eliminate street parking on one side of Candlewood, as well as the addition of five-foot bike lanes.
Councilmember Susan Pha cast the sole vote in opposition to the bike lane addition, saying she was concerned about overflow parking on the street for other smaller cul-de-sacs in the neighborhood.
