The Brooklyn Park City Council bid farewell to Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Mark Mata at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Lunde won the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners seat formally occupied by Mike Opat, and resigned his post effective 12:01 a.m., Jan. 3, 2021. The council accepted his resignation and declared a vacancy on the council, the first step towards ordering a special election to fill his seat.
“I’m excited for you to be at the county bringing that same passion and commitment to the people and getting things done,” Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell thanked Lunde for his work with the African immigrant community and for traveling to Liberia to learn about one of the city’s largest immigrant groups. “They see you as one of them,” he said. “You used your own resources to go to learn about the culture, the values of Liberians and west Africans,” he said.
“I just want to give the best holiday present I could to the council, which is in 17 days, I won’t be calling you every other day asking about City Council things, so that should be a blessing,” Lunde said.
"Something that has not ever been done"
Mata reflected fondly on the time he spent on the council with his father, former Councilmember Bob Mata.
The two served together on the council until Councilmember Wynfred Russell defeated the elder Mata in the 2018 election. “I’ve had the ability to serve two years with my father, which I think is something that has not ever been done,” Mark Mata said Dec. 14 during his last meeting on the council.
Mata did not run for reelection this year. The council recognized both Mata and Lunde during a digital council meeting for their service to the city. “I’ve always felt I’ve done right for the city, even though people didn’t always like it, I didn’t join to make friends,” Mata said.
“It was an honor to serve four years with you,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said. “We didn’t always agree, but we always could talk about it.”
Mata thanked the council for bringing this year’s budget as close to the 2020 budget as possible, and said he hopes the council will continue working to bring mental health services to the police department’s response model.
“Trust me, I’ll be here. And maybe in six months, we’ll see what else happens,” Mata added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.