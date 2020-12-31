With 2020 coming to a close, the Brooklyn Park City Council is considering which projects to prioritize in its lobbying efforts with the state and federal government in the upcoming year.
While the council has not approved a finalized agenda, the body discussed the projects at its Dec. 14 meeting.
“It’s important what we put down on this legislative priorities and positions list because we do actively work with our legislators and our partner organizations towards getting this stuff done,” said Jay Stroebel, city manager.
Continued projects
Stroebel listed three main infrastructure projects that he wants to extend to next year’s priority list: the Highway 252 conversion project, the Bottineau Blue Line light rail extension project, and the Center for Innovation and Arts project.
While the state legislature has appropriated some funding for the Highway 252 conversion project, the project – which has an extended timeline since the Minnesota Department of Transportation undertook a more extensive environmental study – does not have “nearly enough” funding to make it a reality, Stroebel said.
“Over the next couple years, working towards getting all the funding needed for that will be important,” he said.
The Blue Line Extension project also took a step backward when Hennepin County and MnDOT decided to abandon the line’s previous layout, much of which was proposed to run in Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway’s right of way. Stroebel recommended the project remain part of the city’s legislative priorities.
Once a new design is finalized and engineering plans are completed, the project would still need approval and a full funding grant agreement from the Federal Transit Administration.
Another significant project in the city’s plans is the Center for Innovation and the Arts project. The project is a collaborative effort between the city, Osseo Area Schools, North Hennepin Community College and Metropolitan State University.
The collaborative aims to build an approximately $85 million performing arts center in the vacant space adjacent to the Hennepin County Library on 85th Avenue and West Broadway.
While the project has not received state bonding funds, it was identified by the Minnesota State college system as a priority project. “I think we made some good progress last year,” Stroebel said. “As we know, these things take multiple years to come to fruition.”
New ideas
COVID-19 relief funding at the state and federal level for the business community and the community at-large are an important addition to the 2021 priority list, Stroebel said.
The council also weighed in on potential areas of focus, which ranged from immigration reform and infrastructure to mental health.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said that, while a pathway to citizenship was opened in December 2019 for Liberians living in the United States with Deferred Enforced Departure immigration status, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted plans to for citizenship among many Liberians.
Due to the approximately $5,000 cost that comes with an application for an immigration status adjustment, financial struggles have made it challenging for many to apply, Russell said.
While approximately 10,000 Liberians in the United States are eligible for the adjustment, only 3,000 or 4,000 have been able to receive it, according to Russell. With the application period closing in Dec. 20, 2020, Russell asked that the council support a one-year extension for the provision.
“We worked so hard for this. I hate to just see it go away and many of the people who are eligible to apply not being able to benefit from it,” Russell said.
Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center have significant Liberian populations, and Brooklyn Park city officials often colloquially describe the region as having the largest population of Liberians outside of the country’s borders.
Councilmember Terry Parks and Mayor Jeff Lunde argued that the city needs to prioritize some form of east-to-west transportation infrastructure in the city, such as a bus route.
Brooklyn Park should at least threaten to create its own bus line if the Metropolitan Council does not offer some sort of regular bus route, Lunde said. “The city should really establish a policy on busing,” he said.
State-owned or state-funded roads have deteriorated at a faster rate than projected by the state, leaving the city with the repair costs, Parks said. Increased state road funding needs to be included in the council’s priority list, he said.
Councilmembers Susan Pha and Lisa Jacobson said youth mental health resources are becoming increasingly important due to the pandemic and should be considered for the list.
Lunde had several concerns that he said should be included in the priorities. With proposals for legalizing marijuana becoming increasing popular, control over issues like dispensary placement and legal smoking areas need to be left to local government rather than state or federal to decide, he said.
As the pandemic continues to increase the educational achievement gap, non-white students in the city are being left behind and there is no state-wide plan to address this, Lunde said. State leaders ought to be challenged to come up with a more comprehensive plan for education, he said.
Lunde added that the city could also lobby for increased regulatory flexibility in the state requirements for the timing of municipal elections.
In relation to its police reform work, the city should consider lobbying for changes to state law to “make sure that we’re not handcuffed if we have bad cops that we need to unfortunately get rid of,” Councilmmeber Tonja West-Hafner said.
