The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a plan Aug. 17 for the distribution of its $6.1 million CARES Act allocation.
The city plans to reimburse $1 million of its existing Council spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic, $1.5 million in future unbudgeted spending, $1 million in community investments, and $2.6 million in community relief grants.
Planned community investments include free public Wi-Fi in public spaces, as well as subsidized low-cost internet vouchers, back-to-school and back-to-work family resource kits, a Public Health on the Go bus program, community face coverings and a senior outreach strategy.
The grant program would offer financial relief for businesses, non profit organizations, schools, and individual households grappling with the financial realities of the pandemic.
The mobile public health program is being proposed as a partnership with several organizations, and would rely partly on their cooperation and financial assistance. The Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth is acting on behalf of the city to organize the program, which would operate in both Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
Hennepin County and Brooklyn Center would be asked to contribute financially to the effort. The Health Resource Center at Brooklyn Center Community Schools is searching for a new approach to reach residents, and could potentially provide health care workers for the endeavor.
The Northwest Family Service Collaborative may also be looked to as a potential partner.
Brooklyn Park would anticipate contributing $400,000 towards the development of the program, with the bus costing between $150,000 and $200,000. The city would own, maintain and store the bus.
Services provided by the bus would include COVID-19 outreach, resources and testing, immunizations, wellness exams, and other basic health outreach and resources.
Also headed by the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth is the assembly of back-to-school and back-to-work assistance packs. The group has partnered with the city and area school districts on the project to help determine the need and for distribution purposes.
Of the $100,000 allocated to this program, $88,000 will be used to purchase masks, hand sanitizer, face shields, thermometers, disinfectant wipes, school supplies, portable lap desks, and headsets with microphones. Also included will be posters or magnets with public health information and information on basic-need resources such as mental health assistance or financial housing assistance.
Of the total funds, $50,000 will be used to provide increased internet access. This will happen in two ways – though public Wi-Fi at city-owned buildings and parks, and through sponsored internet access through Comcast.
Public Wi-Fi would be accessible at City Hall, the Community Activity Center, Zanewood Recreation Center, Monroe Park, Lakeland Park, Hamilton Park, and Brookdale Park.
The city will also financially sponsor 250 households through the Comcast Internet Essentials Program. The city would be provided with promo codes that could be distributed to households throughout the city. These low-cost connections are usually $9.95 per month for qualified customers. The six-month subscriptions would cost the city approximately $22,000.
The city anticipates spending $20,000 on face coverings for distribution in the community.
Two senior outreach initiates are planned through the CARES funds – care package distribution and technology support.
Care packages would include friendly messages, masks, cleaning supplies, laundry soap, toilet paper, non-perishable meals and snacks, resource lists, paper brain games and pens.
Additionally, a program addressing technology needs in the senior community would aim to distribute iPads or tablets to seniors, with subsided internet access and training.
Depending on spending in other categories, an estimated $2.5 million to $3 million would be used for a community relief grant program. Funds could be distributed to businesses, non profits or schools, or to individuals.
The city plans to partner with non profits to distribute funds to individuals. The business program would function similar to the grant program administered by the Brooklyn Park Development Corporation in May. Funds may be used for payroll obligations, lease or mortgage payments, and other business expenses that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program is available to for-profit businesses or nonprofits located in Brooklyn Park. Unlike Hennepin County’s business grant program, this program would be available to individual contractors, sole proprietors, businesses without employees and home-based businesses.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said the funds need to get out into the community quickly, but that the city needs to ensure all funds are being distributed to appropriate recipients. A mobile health van would help to enhance testing in the community, he said.
The Council does not need to micromanage the distribution of funds, as speed is important, Mayor Jeff Lunde said. If city staff are in doubt of how to properly spend the funds, food security is always needed, he said.
“The idea is you spend it now or you have to turn it back,” Lunde said. “For me, speed is the essence.”
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson questioned the wisdom of installing Wi-Fi in outdoor spaces, as students will be unlikely to use them in winter months, she said. The city should take a more comprehensive survey of its seniors to better judge their needs, she said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she supported the over all plan, but that there may be need for internet access at more than 250 households. The plan is more equitable than providing Wi-Fi at specific apartment complexes, she said.
