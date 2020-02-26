Brooklyn Park’s City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a purchase option agreement for a parcel of land deemed as surplus by North Hennepin Community College at its Feb. 18 meeting.
The 6.2-acre parcel of land at 6900 85th Ave. N. is being considered for development of both a city-owned water well and an affordable housing or small commercial building.
The parcel, located at the northeast corner of 85th Avenue and College Parkway, is part of the existing NHCC campus. It was declared surplus by the Minnesota State Board of Trustees in 2018, enabling it to be offered for sale. The site is not well-suited for academic development due to its distance from the rest of the campus, and the college has other sites better suited for such development, according to city staff members.
The college wants to see the site used to increase the number of available amenities for students.
Approximately one acre of the land has been identified for use as a public water well by the city’s operations and maintenance division. The five-acre balance could be developed for other purposes.
Per the proposal, the city would enter into a purchase option agreement for the site. That is, the city would pay $25,000 in non-refundable earnest money and would then have a year to find a developer with an interest in the site. The city would issue a request for qualifications and rank the developer applications it received for the site based on predetermined selection criteria.
Afterward, the city would select a developer, enter into a development agreement and purchase the entire property from the state college system. The developer would then purchase the land from the city and develop it.
If the city does not enter into an agreement with a developer after one year, then the city would have the option to purchase a portion of the land for the well or purchase the entire property.
“The project aim is to develop affordable or mixed-income housing with potential mixed-use,” the draft request for qualifications reads. “The EDA and NHCC envision the project as providing affordable housing opportunities accessible to the existing community. Additionally, the project envisions mixed-use space and/or amenities for the community, or residents and their families, such as a day care, grocery store, coffee shop, or other neighborhood-scale use.”
The $25,000 earnest money payment could be applied to a later land purchase.
A previous appraisal valued the land at $2.3 million. A new appraisal may be needed before the land could be sold, per state statute.
While the council unanimously approved entering into the agreement with the college, some members had concerns related to the potential future proposals for the site.
Councilmember Mark Mata said that he feels the college should develop its own dorms or student housing rather than asking the city to get involved in the development process. Erika Byrd, development project coordinator, said that the market likely could not support student-only housing on the site.
Councilmember Terry Parks concurred, saying he was concerned about getting involved in the development process.
The city should not be required to pay the earnest money for the site when it will be doing the work to find a developer, Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said.
Both Councilmembers Susan Pha and Wynfred Russell both spoke in support of the proposal, speaking on the need for affordable housing in the city.
Students located in housing on the site might be prone to problematic street crossings, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said. She supported considering a development with commercial or food offerings on the ground floor and housing above.
The site has been part of several planning efforts or studies. The parcel was one of two that was considered as part of the county’s LRT planning work, when Twin Cities Local Initiatives Support Corporation was contracted to perform its Corridor Development Initiative process.
A panel of developers testified to the strength of the site for a mix of housing and commercial space. It was also identified as a potential housing site in the 2018 Bottineau Community Works study housing gap analysis.
