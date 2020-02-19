The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a preferred layout design for the reconstruction of the city-owned portion of 93rd Avenue at its Feb. 10 meeting.
The move comes after the City Council opted to reconstruct the roadway earlier than anticipated during its 2020 budget and capital improvement plan deliberations Dec. 19, 2020.
The project is intended to turn the existing rural-style roadway into a modern, urban-style road with reduced speeds, curb and gutter, storm sewer and pedestrian facilities. The project area runs from Zane Avenue to Regent Avenue, and the scope includes the construction of a sidewalk as well as a multi-use trail from Zane Avenue and Noble Parkway.
The council approved the design on a 6-1 vote with Councilmember Mark Mata dissenting.
The approved layout proposes the construction of a planted median with narrower drive lanes that incorporate pinch points to slow the speed of traffic. The addition of green space on the road reduces stormwater treatment requirements in the corridor, according to City Engineer Jesse Struve.
A 6-foot concrete sidewalk is proposed for the north side of the road and a 10-foot trail is proposed on the south side. Both would have a 7- to 8-foot boulevard separating them from the roadway. The trail is proposed at the south side rather than the north due to grading issues on the north side, as well as the proximity to underground fuel tax tanks located near the right-of-way at the Speedway location near Zane and 93rd Avenue. The existing sidewalk on the south side of the road would be replaced by the trail.
The city has not undertaken detailed engineering work for the project and cost estimates remain preliminary. Struve estimated the project bids to come in at or below $3.2 million, but said that more engineering work needs to be done before he could provide a more specific cost estimate.
Residents who spoke during the public hearing expressed concern about impacts to their property, and several said it does not make sense for the city to tear up an existing sidewalk that is in good condition.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said that the city needed to take up the project to make the road safer, and that during the project, the city will make efforts to avoid negatively impacting properties in the corridor.
“We have one opportunity to make this right,” she said.
Councilmember Susan Pha questioned the idea of replacing an existing sidewalk and said she would like to see more detailed landscaping plans as they become available.
Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmembers Terry Parks and Wynfred Russell all spoke in favor of the layout and trail plans.
Mata said he opposed replacing the existing sidewalk and questioned installing a trail on the south side of the road based on the city’s existing trail and sidewalk network. He also said that he was concerned about tall landscaping such as trees in the median blocking the views of drivers when turning.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.