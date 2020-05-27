The Brooklyn Park City Council may consider assisting with the construction of an apartment community specializing in serving seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The proposal is being brought to the city by Bethesda Lutheran Communities, a human services nonprofit that works with seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The proposal, called Cornerstone Village-Brooklyn Park, is for an affordable apartment community with 130 units.
Of the 130 units, 106 would be for seniors and 24 would be for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Of these units, 62% would be affordable to households making 30-50% of area median income. Fourteen units would be available at 30% of area median income, and 51% would be available for 50% of area median income.
The complex would be a four-story, L-shaped building at the northeast corner of Jefferson Highway and Decatur Drive near the intersection of Highways 610 and 169, but it is not directly adjacent to either highway. It would include 94 underground parking spaces and 64 surface parking spaces.
Units would feature smart home technology, efficient lighting, and Energy Star-rated appliances, as well as universal design features to accommodate people with varying physical abilities. Amenities are proposed to include community hubs and outdoor patio, lounges, a fitness center, on-site offices, electronic access and exterior walking paths.
Financing would be proposed from several different structures and sources. Housing infrastructure bonds from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, low-income housing tax credits, tax increment financing, fee reductions grants and deferred financing totaling $15 million are all proposed for the project.
Specific to the city, Bethesda is requesting $2.2 million in tax increment financing, $1 million in deferred financing, $111,800 in sewer and water access reduction charges and a sponsorship on a $1.7 million request to the Metropolitan Council for livable communities demonstration account funding.
The council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, discussed the project but didn’t vote on the proposal at its May 18 work session. Some council members were concerned about the size of the funding request, but most were otherwise supportive of the concept.
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Terry Parks and Lisa Jacobson all expressed concerns about the funding structure for the project.
Jacobson and Parks said they were concerned about the prospect of reducing or waiving city fees and the precedent that could set. Both spoke in favor of the concept.
Councilmember Mark Mata said he would prefer to see more units set aside for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities than were in the original proposal.
A representative for Bethesda said that the difficulty in setting up such a complex is ensuring that it doesn’t feel like an institution and that financing regulations limit the number of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that can be in any specific subsidized affordable property.
Councilmember Susan Pha spoke in support of the project.
(SUBMITTED IMAGE)
An overhead image of the apartment complex proposed at the northeast corner of Jefferson Highway and Decatur Drive. It would serve seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
An artist’s rendering of an exterior of one of Bethesda Lutheran Communities’ buildings. The developer used the graphic as an example of its overall approach to design. The developer is proposing construction of 130 apartment homes.
