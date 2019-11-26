The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved its 2020 budget and levies at its Nov. 18 meeting.
The levy, which contains both the Economic Development Authority levy and the Housing Redevelopment Authority, was approved at $2.3 million.
The council could amend the EDA budget and levy as it approves the larger city budget and levies in December.
The EDA budget was approved at $1.3 million, while the HRA levy was approved at $1 million.
The maximum levy rate the city could have levied was a total of $2.6 million. The HRA levy was reduced from its maximum level of $1.3 million to $1 million.
The budget was approved in a 6-0 vote, with Councilmember Mark Mata absent. Mata has historically voted against budgets with increases.
For 2020, the budget will continue to fund the development authority’s staff costs. Staffing levels will be maintained in the coming year.
The budget also funds development-related costs, including financial and legal services, neighborhood preservation and housing costs, direct development costs and reserves to cover unanticipated costs.
New initiatives that are prioritized in the budget include the exploration of projects in the city’s federally identified Opportunity Zone, enhanced restaurant recruiting and marketing efforts, development of a fund to help protect naturally occurring affordable housing, promotion of investment into the Village Creek neighborhood and planning for a business incubator.
In the past year, the Economic Development Authority has leveraged more than $1.5 million in grant funds.
New projects in 2020 include utility burial on Brooklyn Boulevard, the Brooklyn Boulevard trail project, Highway 252 design work and the anticipated new joint powers agreement with North Hennepin Community College and Metropolitan State University for the Center for Innovation and the Arts project, among other projects.
Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Lisa Jacobson both expressed concerns related to the state’s bonding bill as it applies to the Center for Innovation and the Arts project. Lunde said he has heard the city may have a difficult time receiving some of its bonding requests, as the city is featured in several.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she supported the budget but wants to see funding allocated to a small business incubator program as well as a small scale rental rehab loan program. Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner concurred but said the council still does not have a singular vision for what a small business incubator would look like.
